You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

AGV Group to assist MAS and CAD with probe into possible SFA offence

Thu, Jul 02, 2020 - 12:06 AM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

AGV Group said in a regulatory filing late on Wednesday that it had received notices from the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), asking for information and documents in relation to an alleged offence under the Securities and Futures Act (SFA). 

The offence was said to have been committed between July 2017 and March 2018.

The Catalist-listed provider of hot-dip galvanising services also disclosed that one of its directors has given a statement to the CAD, which investigates white-collar crimes.

AGV did not name the director in the statement. A check on the company’s website showed that it has five directors on its board. . 

AGV gave assurance that its business and operations have not been affected and will continue as usual. The investigation will also not affect the key executive management in the discharge of their respective roles and functions, the company added.

SEE ALSO

Singapore business loans fall further in May amid downturn

The counter was up 0.2 Singapore cents at S$0.054 on Wednesday, before the announcement was made.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Stamford Land refutes report that its Melbourne hotel was behind 29 Covid-19 cases

SPH Reit proposes DPU of 0.5 cents for Q3FY20

Cortina Holdings delivers 19% increase in H2 earnings on bigger sales margin

A-Reit to add Sydney logistics property to its portfolio

DBS to make second cut on Multiplier account rates this year

Koufu plans to acquire fried food, dough product supplier for S$22m

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 2, 2020 12:02 AM
Government & Economy

US manufacturing continues recovery in June: survey

[WASHINGTON] US manufacturers continued to recover in June from the sharp downturn caused by the coronavirus crisis...

Jul 1, 2020 11:46 PM
Consumer

UK retailer John Lewis says unlikely all its stores will re-open

[LONDON] British department store chain John Lewis said on Wednesday it was "highly unlikely" all its 50 stores...

Jul 1, 2020 11:41 PM
Government & Economy

GE2020: Jobs, local businesses and social mobility at forefront of live political debate

LOWERING unemployment, supporting local businesses and improving social mobility were among the issues tackled by...

Jul 1, 2020 11:37 PM
Consumer

Macy's posts nearly US$4b in losses, doesn't expect another shutdown

[NEW YORK] Macy's reported a staggering US$3.58 billion loss on Wednesday for its coronavirus-hit first quarter as...

Jul 1, 2020 11:17 PM
Government & Economy

WP will never be affected by retirement of a leader: chairman Sylvia Lim

THE Workers’ Party (WP) will never be affected by the retirement of a leader despite the many challenges it has...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.