AGV Group, which makes galvanised steel and repairs corroded metals, on Friday warned that the group is expected to make a full-year loss for the 12 months ended Sept 30, 2018.

This is due primarily to the substantial increase in the cost of raw materials and a reduction in tonnage of services achieved.

The group is expected to release its results by Nov 30, 2018.

Shares of AGV Group last traded at S$0.015.