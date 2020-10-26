You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
ASEAN BUSINESS

Ahead of RM1.5b IPO, Mr DIY sets sights on growing Malaysia footprint

Mon, Oct 26, 2020 - 5:50 AM
btnews@sph.com.sg

rk_MR-DIY_261020.jpg
Mr DIY will focus on growing and expanding Malaysian operations by opening at least 132 new stores in 2020 and approximately 175 additional stores in 2021 within the country.
PHOTO: MR DIY

Kuala Lumpur

MALAYSIAN home improvement retailer Mr DIY Group - which officially lists on Monday in what is the country's largest initial public offering (IPO) in three years - is eager to continue expanding its physical footprint in a big way.

Mr DIY will focus on growing and...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 26, 2020 10:36 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares rise on easing virus worries, Coca-Cola Amatil deal

[BENGALURU] Australian shares rose on Monday as Covid-19 hotspot Victoria reported zero new cases for the first time...

Oct 26, 2020 09:57 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil falls more than 1% as surging Covid-19 cases stoke demand fears

[TOKYO] Oil prices fell on Monday, extending last week's losses, as a jump in Covid-19 infections in the United...

Oct 26, 2020 09:49 AM
Stocks

China: Markets open lower on Monday

[SHANGHAI] Markets in China ticked lower at the open on Monday as investors keep tabs on the Chinese Communist Party...

Oct 26, 2020 09:45 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks open flat amid cautious trading

SINGAPORE shares opened flat on Monday amid cautious trading, after a mixed close on Wall Street last Friday.

Oct 26, 2020 09:26 AM
Companies & Markets

Keppel to explore use of LNG, hydrogen to power floating data-centre park

KEPPEL Data Centres Holding (Keppel DC), City Gas and City-OG Gas Energy Services will jointly explore using...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

What does Kwek Leng Peck's resignation mean for CDL's share price?

Lower-income hit hardest by Covid-19, as better off still buying stocks, homes, cars

Singaporeans stuck on island turn to private jets, daycations

Despite positive indicators, stock strategists urge patience

'We're not going to control pandemic': Trump aide

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for