Ahead of RM1.5b IPO, Mr DIY sets sights on growing Malaysia footprint

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Kuala Lumpur
MALAYSIAN home improvement retailer Mr DIY Group - which officially lists on Monday in what is the country's largest initial public offering (IPO) in three years - is eager to continue expanding its physical footprint in a big way.
Mr DIY will focus on growing and...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes