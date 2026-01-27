AI is changing banking jobs, forcing a rethink of skills: UOB’s innovation head

Lenders must ensure employees can adapt to technology in a ‘comfortable’ way, Lee Zhu Kuang says

Lee Zhu Kuang, UOB's group head of innovation group, says: "Lifelong continuous learning… is the type of mentality that I hope to nurture in this place." PHOTO: UOB

[SINGAPORE] Lee Zhu Kuang describes himself as a “deeply curious person”.

“I like to learn new things, and I like to transform ideas into road maps,” said Lee, who joined UOB in July 2025 as group head of its innovation group.

The bank set up the innovation group in 2025, to help it better use technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain. The business unit also looks at developing employees’ tech skills.