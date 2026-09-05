AI cloud firm Nscale seeks US$3.5 billion in pre-IPO financing

The company is seeking to sell as much as US$1.5 billion of convertible notes to a group of investors

The company is looking beyond just supplying AI model makers. PHOTO: REUTERS

NSCALE, a cloud computing firm focused on artificial intelligence, is in talks with potential investors to raise as much as US$3.5 billion in financing ahead of a planned initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.

The London-based company is seeking to sell as much as US$1.5 billion of convertible notes to a group of investors, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Nscale also aims to secure about US$2 billion in financing from Nvidia, one of the people said. The IPO could raise another US$3 billion, Bloomberg News reported.

Daniel Loeb’s Third Point is set to lead the convertible investment, some of the people said. Goldman Sachs Group is working on the fundraising, the people said.

Nscale is offering the convertible notes at the equivalent of the IPO price minus a double-digit percentage point discount, some of the people said. The discount will be adjusted up to a US$30 billion valuation, above which the conversion price remains the same, they said.

The company is briefing investors that the total value of its contracts is about US$103 billion, some of the people said, following its US$45 billion agreement to provide computing power to Anthropic.

Asean Intelligence Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia Get the free report

Nscale estimated that it could generate annual revenue of about US$18.1 billion, and annual adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of around US$13.6 billion, they said. The company said the estimates are for illustrative purposes and not formal guidance, the people said.

Deliberations are ongoing, details such as the size and investors could change and no final decisions have been made, the people said. The Information reported Nscale’s total contracted value earlier.

Representatives for Nscale and Goldman Sachs declined to comment. Spokespeople for Nvidia and Third Point did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The effort comes as companies look to tap public and private market investors for billions of dollars to fund an unprecedented build-out of AI infrastructure. Nscale is developing a large campus in Norway that will be used by Microsoft, as well as a sizable campus in West Virginia.

Most of Nscale’s currently-active chips are from Nvidia’s Blackwell series, and the company has contracted for about 194,000 Nvidia Vera Rubin GPUs, Bloomberg News reported.

Nvidia’s US$13 billion Hugging Face deal is constructive for neoclouds like Nebius, CoreWeave and NScale, given their growing role in the AI build-out as some companies opt to shift workload hosting.

Keeping the platform open across models, clouds and accelerators can broaden customised deployment for Hugging Face’s 200,000 corporate customers. We think more open-model workloads will seek private, dedicated and sovereign hosting outside hyperscaler bundles, which will reinforce neoclouds as AI’s neutral compute layer.

The company is looking beyond just supplying AI model makers. It said Thursday (Sep 3) that it struck a deal to supply at least US$3.5 billion of computing capacity to robotics startup Figure, and also invested in the company, and agreed in July to buy software startup Anyscale in a US$1.65 billion transaction.

Nscale’s board includes former Meta Platforms executives Sheryl Sandberg and Nick Clegg, who previously served as the UK’s deputy prime minister. BLOOMBERG