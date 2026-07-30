Aims Apac Reit posts 2.5% rise in Q1 DPU to S$0.02337

Net property income stands at S$38.4 million, up 12.5% from S$34.1 million

Aims Apac Reit’s warehouse and logistics facility at 20 Gul Way. The trust’s revenue has increased 6.6% on the year to S$50.6 million for Q1 FY2027. PHOTO: AA Reit

[SINGAPORE] The manager of Aims Apac Reit on Thursday (Jul 30) posted a distribution per unit (DPU) of S$0.02337 for its first quarter ended Jun 30, up 2.5 per cent on the year from S$0.0228.

The distribution will be paid on Sep 23.

Distributions to unitholders rose 3.4 per cent year on year to S$19.3 million for the quarter from S$18.6 million.

Revenue increased 6.6 per cent on the year to S$50.6 million for Q1 FY2027 from S$47.4 million.

Net property income stood at S$38.4 million, up 12.5 per cent from S$34.1 million.

This comes on the back of steady income growth and lower property expenses, said the manager.

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Portfolio occupancy stood at 96.1 per cent as at Jun 30, with a weighted average lease expiry of 3.6 years.

Rental reversion rose by 6.5 per cent for the period, up from 5.4 per cent a year before.

The tenant retention rate of the real estate investment trust (Reit) increased to 73.4 per cent in Q1 FY2027, from 59.3 per cent in the same year-ago period.

As at Jun 30, aggregate leverage stood at 24.9 per cent, with a weighted average debt maturity of 3.8 years.

The interest coverage ratio was at 2.7 times.

The global economic outlook is expected to remain exposed to geopolitical tensions and inflationary pressures, with the US Federal Reserve keeping rates unchanged in the range of 3.5 to 3.75 per cent, added the manager.

George Wang, chairman of the manager, said: “We will continue to selectively pursue investment opportunities across our target markets in Singapore, Australia and New Zealand that align with our strategy and deliver sustainable long-term value to unitholders.”

The counter ended flat at S$1.65 on Wednesday.