Airbus Singapore campus opens nine months after schedule

Singapore
A S$38 MILLION campus bringing together all of airplane maker Airbus' operations in Singapore was officially opened in Seletar on Friday, nearly nine months after it was initially scheduled.
The consolidation comes in the midst of the devastating impact of Covid-19 on the...
