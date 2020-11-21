You are here

Airbus Singapore campus opens nine months after schedule

Consolidation comes in the midst of the devastating impact of Covid-19 on the global aviation and aerospace industry
Sat, Nov 21, 2020 - 5:50 AM

New facilities include a three-storey office building that will serve as the company's regional hub for Airbus' commercial aircraft, defence, space and helicopter businesses in the region, as well as a second warehouse that will increase the company's storage capacity by over 70 per cent.
BT PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

A S$38 MILLION campus bringing together all of airplane maker Airbus' operations in Singapore was officially opened in Seletar on Friday, nearly nine months after it was initially scheduled.

The consolidation comes in the midst of the devastating impact of Covid-19 on the...

