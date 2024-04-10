The Business Times

Companies & Markets

The Business Times
Subscribe
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterView more
The Business Times
Create a free account with Business Times for seamless access across SPH Media products.
REGISTER
LOGIN

Companies & Markets

Alibaba founder Jack Ma steps out from shadows with long internal post

Published Wed, Apr 10, 2024 · 02:50 PM
Share this article.

ALIBABA co-founder Jack Ma has penned a rare lengthy memo to employees that expresses support for the internet giant’s restructuring efforts, a sign that he may be willing to take a more active role after spending the last few years out of the spotlight.

Alibaba’s Hong Kong-listed shares surged 5.5 per cent in morning trade after the post, on course for their biggest one-day percentage gain since Feb 6.

In the post, which was roughly a page long, Ma praised the leadership of CEO Eddie Wu and chairman Joe Tsai and said the company’s split into six divisions a year ago had helped streamline decision-making, making Alibaba more agile and customer-focused.

Ma, China’s best-known tech entrepreneur, publicly criticised Chinese regulators in a speech in October 2020, derailing a massive listing by fintech company Ant Group, which he also founded. That was followed by regulatory crackdowns on the Chinese tech sector with Ma largely withdrawing from public life.

“Our innovation has never been to surpass our opponents, but to catch up to the future,” he wrote in the post. “Innovation is not about following the trend, it’s a test of your true ability to survive.” REUTERS

SEE ALSO
Alibaba slashes cloud prices globally as AI demand quickens
GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY

Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox.

VIEW ALL

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Jack Ma
Ant Group
READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to  t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

BREAKING NEWSBREAKING NEWS

SUPPORT SOUTH-EAST ASIA'S LEADING FINANCIAL DAILY

Get the latest coverage and full access to all BT premium content.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Browse corporate subscription here