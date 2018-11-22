You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Alibaba suffers 'down round' investment as Babytree prices HK IPO at low end

Thu, Nov 22, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

CHINA'S Babytree Group, a parenting website operator, has priced its Hong Kong IPO at the bottom of a marketing range, people close to the deal said, reducing its valuation and implying a "down round" for investor Alibaba Group Holding.

Babytree will sell shares in the initial public offering (IPO) at HK$6.80 (S$1.20) each - the low end of a range that reached HK$8.80 - to raise US$217 million, instead of up to the US$1 billion initially targeted.

The IPO will value Babytree at US$1.5 billion, rather than the US$2 billion valuation in late May when Alibaba invested US$214 million. That would mark a rare instance of a tech-related firm suffering a down round, or a fall in valuation following new investment.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Globally, 11.8 per cent of all deals involving venture capital this year have suffered down rounds, according to industry data provider PitchBook. That is the lowest rate in at least a decade and compared with the 15.2 per cent of last year.

For Alibaba, Babytree represents one of 130 investments totalling US$48 billion since 2015, showed data from Refinitiv.

Babytree and Alibaba did not provide an immediate comment. The people close to the deal declined to be identified as the information was not yet public.

If Babytree fully exercised its "green shoe" option, allowing it to sell up to 15 per cent more shares in a short window after listing, its post-shoe valuation will reach US$1.69 billion.

Babytree is the latest in a series of listing hopefuls to see funding ambitions drastically scaled back in Hong Kong, even as the financial hub is on track to become the world's top IPO centre by volume this year.

Several firms were caught up in early-year optimism that markets would steady or improve, and decided to proceed with IPO plans even as conditions worsened. This year, Hong Kong share prices have fallen 14 per cent amid concern about the impact of interest rate rises and deteriorating Sino-US trade relations.

So far this year, US$33.2 billion has been raised through Hong Kong IPOs, Refinitiv data showed. That compares with the US$13.9 billion raised in 2017 and puts the territory on course for its best year since 2010. REUTERS

Companies & Markets

Noble's restructuring hangs in the balance amid investigations

Noble - too much faith in a 'clean' audit?

Singapore and Kazakhstan ink bilateral investment treaty

Singapore will do well to keep close eye on UK audit industry shakeup

Bharti's debt woes won't deter Singtel

Soilbuild buys Sembcorp EOSM for S$12.3m

Editor's Choice

Nov 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble's restructuring hangs in the balance amid investigations

BT_20181122_KYASAD19_3620483.jpg
Nov 22, 2018
Technology

Tax-return sector 'needs technology to take it to the future'

Nov 22, 2018
Real Estate

China developer CFLD cuts staff in Singapore office

Most Read

1 Surge in China theft of Australia company secrets: report
2 DBS makes new appointments to boost transaction banking
3 Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds
4 Hyflux Ltd sells stake in Indonesian bottled water firm for S$32m
5 More foreign issuers target Singapore-dollar market amid volatility

Must Read

Nov 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble's restructuring hangs in the balance amid investigations

BT_20181122_KYASAD19_3620483.jpg
Nov 22, 2018
Technology

Tax-return sector 'needs technology to take it to the future'

Nov 22, 2018
Real Estate

China developer CFLD cuts staff in Singapore office

BT_20181122_COMNISSAN22_3624222.jpg
Nov 22, 2018
Opinion

Renault and Nissan appear to be lurching towards war

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening