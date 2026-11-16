The e-commerce giant claims its model’s performance rivals that of Anthropic and OpenAI models

Alibaba said its Qwen4-Max model scored near the top of coding benchmarks, outperforming Anthropic’s Claude Fable 5.1 and Moonshot’s Kimi K3.1 Pro. PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Alibaba launched a new flagship artificial intelligence model, claiming performance that rivals Anthropic and OpenAI in China’s latest challenge to US leaders.

The e-commerce giant-turned-AI player said its Qwen4-Max model scored near the top of coding benchmarks, outperforming Anthropic’s Claude Fable 5.1 as well as homegrown rival Moonshot’s Kimi K3.1 Pro.

It added that the Qwen4-Max outperforms Qwen3.8-Max, unveiled in August 2026, with fewer tokens and cost efficiency.

This development comes as Chinese tech companies – a huge force in open-weight AI models globally – are locked in a fierce and fast-moving battle to build more powerful systems without making them prohibitively expensive to run.

Alibaba did not make the model open weight, which would allow users to download and customise it, but said it would make smaller versions of the series available soon.

Chinese firms including Alibaba, Moonshot and DeepSeek are challenging US dominance in artificial intelligence, unveiling a succession of new models with rapid improvements in coding and reasoning.

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Monday’s release adds to a flurry of recent Chinese launches, including Tencent’s Hunyuan 4 and Moonshot’s Kimi K3.1 Pro.

Alibaba’s Qwen series is so far the most downloaded open-weight model family in the world following an ambitious push into the technology spearheaded by chief executive officer Eddie Wu. The company is building a full AI ecosystem, from models to AI chips.

The CEO said in September that Alibaba’s T-Head chipmaking unit, which recently filed for an IPO in Hong Kong, would roll out China’s most powerful AI chips domestically.

The Hangzhou, China-headquartered firm has made attaining artificial general intelligence, or AGI, its primary goal. It is also rapidly expanding its computing power, with Wu setting a target of building 20 gigawatts of data centre capacity globally by 2032.

Upgraded security measures

Alibaba also introduced upgraded security measures in its latest model, following a series of alarming incidents that have raised concerns over the cybersecurity risks of open-weight models. That follows similar moves from Tencent and Moonshot.

The firm said it enhanced the system’s ability to handle complex professional and scientific work while improving protections against safety risks.

“(The model) can take on a wide range of creative and professional work, spanning 3D modelling, game development, precision manufacturing, finance, law, healthcare, and frontier scientific discovery,” the company said.

Alibaba said Qwen4-Max’s training included security checks alongside coding tests, helping reduce vulnerabilities such as code injection, memory-safety flaws and broken access controls.

Safeguards to prevent misuse of the model in areas such as cybercrime and hazardous materials were strengthened, while internal testing found no evidence of significant high-risk capabilities, the company added.

Chinese AI model developers have in recent months increased safety disclosures in new model releases, amid growing global concern surrounding “rogue AI” and loss-of-control risks. BLOOMBERG, REUTERS