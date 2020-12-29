You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Alibaba's US$10b buyback plan fails to halt stock slide

Tue, Dec 29, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Beijing

ALIBABA shares slumped 9 per cent to their lowest since June on Monday, as the firm's upsized US$10 billion buyback programme failed to ease concerns about a regulatory crackdown on co-founder Jack Ma's e-commerce and financial empire.

A sharp sell-off over two sessions has knocked almost US$116 billion off the tech giant's Hong Kong-listed shares. The downward spiral intensified when Chinese regulators announced on Thursday the launch of an antitrust investigation into Alibaba and said they would summon its Ant Group affiliate to meet.

Alibaba's US shares sank more than 15 per cent during the day.

"The antitrust investigation into Alibaba has yet to specify the penalties, which is worrying investors a lot," said Zhang Zihua, chief investment officer of Beijing Yunyi Asset, adding a probe outcome could "greatly change" the company valuations.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Putting investors more on edge was news over the weekend that China's central bank had asked Ant to shake up its lending and other consumer finance operations.

These developments are part of a crackdown on monopolistic behaviour in China's booming Internet space in general, but Mr Ma's business empire in particular after he publicly criticised the regulatory system for stifling innovation.

Last month, Chinese regulators abruptly suspended Ant's blockbuster US$37 billion initial public offering in Shanghai and Hong Kong, which was on track to be the world's largest, just two days before its planned debut.

"The new regulations are hurting big Internet platforms, so you see Tencent and other tech companies are also seeing their share prices going down," said Li Chengdong, a Beijing-based tech analyst. "Alibaba now is the target of the regulators so the reaction is stronger."

Regulators have warned Alibaba about the so-called "choosing one from two" practice under which merchants are forced to sign exclusive cooperation pacts preventing them from offering products on rival platforms.

The State Administration for Market Regulation said on Thursday that it had launched a probe into the practice.

The gloom due to the regulatory crackdown overshadowed Alibaba's decision, announced on Sunday, to raise its share repurchase programme to US$10 billion from US$6 billion, effective for a two-year period through the end of 2022.

Alibaba shares could trade lower in the near term due to the "regulatory overhang", Nomura said in a note on Monday. But the cheaper value will be attractive for long-term investors, Nomura added as it kept a "buy" rating on Alibaba's US-listed stock and retained a target price of US$361.

The stock closed at US$222 on Thursday. REUTERS

READ MORE:

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Will 2021 be gold for yellow metal, oil, base metals?

First Reit plunges 34.6% after announcing proposed rights issue

Heritas Capital to launch US$30m 'impact investing' venture fund by H12021

Changing hands

What challenge would TPG pose to incumbents in 5G rollout?

Ant turning from windfall to nightmare for global investors

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 29, 2020 05:53 AM
Stocks

Europe: Shares mark best close in 10 months on Brexit, vaccine cheer

[BENGALURU] European shares marked their strongest close in 10 months on Monday, with German shares hitting a record...

Dec 29, 2020 05:49 AM
Stocks

US: Wall Street climbs to record as fiscal aid bill signed

[NEW YORK] US stocks rallied on Monday, with each of Wall Street's main indexes closing at record levels as...

Dec 29, 2020 12:19 AM
Transport

Lockheed Martin misses F-35 jet delivery target due to Covid-19

[WASHINGTON] Lockheed Martin said on Monday it had missed its target to deliver 141 F-35 fighter jets to the United...

Dec 28, 2020 11:55 PM
Banking & Finance

Goldman's Sheila Patel, chairman of US$1.8t asset-management unit to retire

[NEW YORK] Sheila Patel, chairman of Goldman Sachs' asset-management unit, is retiring from the US$1.8 trillion...

Dec 28, 2020 11:50 PM
Government & Economy

Russia accused of spreading Covid-19 disinformation to sell its vaccine

[BRUSSELS] The European Union's top diplomat said on Monday that Russian public media had spread false information...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: First Reit plunges 32% after announcing rights issue

Sole community case is a cabin crew with SIA and part-time Grab driver

Philippine troops, ministers get Covid-19 vaccine before approval

Goldman's Sheila Patel, chairman of US$1.8t asset-management unit to retire

Chaly Mah to succeed Surbana Jurong's Liew Mun Leong

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for