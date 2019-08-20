You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Alita Resources sold lithium concentrate below floor price amid challenging conditions

Tue, Aug 20, 2019 - 8:34 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

ALITA Resources said it had on Monday completed a shipment to buyer Jiangxi Bao Jiang Lithium Industrial Limited for around 10,500 dry metric tonnes (dmt) of lithium concentrate at a price below the previously announced floor of US$680 per dmt.

This is was in order to continue monetising its product stockpile amid challenging market conditions for spodumene, the lithium miner said on Tuesday in a regulatory update.

Around 14 per cent of the price was also deferred for approximately six months from the shipment date, compared with 11 per cent for the previous shipment made to Jiangxi Bao Jiang at the start of August. The previous shipment price was also within the previously announced price range, which has a lower limit of US$680 per tonne and a cap of US$1080 per tonne.

Alita said both deferrals may be set off against the balance of the prepayment from Jiangxi Bao Jiang under the offtake contracts if not paid by the buyer by their respective due dates.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It added there are continued discussions with Jiangxi Bao Jiang regarding the restructuring of the offtake agreement which include terms of the prepayment. This is also part of the broader company refinancing proposals.

Alita had in January restructured offtake agreements with Burwill Lithium to provide for market-linked pricing and the right to sell to other customers.

This saw Burwill Lithium transferring its rights and obligations as the buyer in the existing long-term offtake agreements to Jiangxi Bao Jiang, a 50-50 joint venture between Burwill Lithium and Jiangte Special Electric Motor.

Jiangxi Bao Jiang also operates one of three large lithium convertors at Jiangte's facility in Jiangxi.

The amended agreements came with a market-linked pricing mechanism, subject to a lower limit of US$680 per tonne and a cap of US$1080 per tonne for the remaining term ending on Dec 31, 2022. In addition, the agreements provide for a commitment of 80,000 to 100,000 tonnes of lithium concentrate supply in 2019 and 100,000 to 140,000 tonnes per year between 2020 and 2022.

Alita Resources shares have been suspended since Aug 14. Prior to the suspension, the counter closed flat at 8.2 Singapore cents on Aug 12.

Companies & Markets

New Fortis CEO plans fixes after Singh brothers’ alleged fraud

Business update lifts Rex International shares by 14.7%

Yangzijiang continues run as actively traded stock for third straight session

Camsing Healthcare suspends chairman

STI rides tailwinds of PBOC rate reform

Brokers' take

Editor's Choice

nz_cpf_200819.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Up to 2 points total CPF hike for older workers in Jan 2021

BT_20190820_KRGSW20_3867468.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Government & Economy

HDB flats on prime Keppel Club site: Premium prices or tweaked sales terms?

nz_dan_200828.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Business update lifts Rex International shares by 14.7%

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190820_KRGSW20_3867468.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Government & Economy

HDB flats on prime Keppel Club site: Premium prices or tweaked sales terms?

nz_cpf_200819.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Up to 2 points total CPF hike for older workers in Jan 2021

nz_gsw_200819.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Greater Southern Waterfront a boost to likes of KepCorp, MCT

nz_eric_200832.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Federal Reserve's Rosengren says cutting rates could worsen next downturn

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly