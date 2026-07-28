All-Link offers 2.1 million public shares at S$0.53 each in mainboard IPO

It expects to raise about S$20.1 million in gross proceeds

Trading in the company’s shares is expected to commence on Aug 5. PHOTO: ALL-LINK AIR & SEA

[SINGAPORE] Regional logistics solutions provider All-Link Air & Sea has registered its prospectus for an initial public offering on the mainboard of the Singapore Exchange, it said on Tuesday (Jul 28).

The group is offering 37.9 million shares priced at S$0.53 apiece, comprising 2.1 million public offer shares and 35.8 million placement shares. It expects to raise gross proceeds of around S$20.1 million.

This comes nearly a month after the company lodged its preliminary prospectus for its mainboard IPO.

The public offer opened on Tuesday and closes on Aug 3. Trading in the company’s shares is expected to commence on Aug 5.

CGS International Securities Singapore is the sole issue manager, underwriter and placement agent for the IPO.

All-Link said it intends to use the net proceeds mostly to service new customers as well as increase volume from existing ones. It is also looking to invest in technology and digital capabilities to improve operational efficiency and scalability.

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The company plans to expand in South-east Asia, with Vietnam and Thailand identified as key growth markets.

The proposed offering follows the mainboard listings of JustCo , UI Boustead Real Estate Investment Trust and Foundation Healthcare . EGP Energy also launched its offer earlier this month.

Headquartered in Singapore, All-Link provides end-to-end logistics, freight forwarding and supply chain management services internationally.

The group focuses on the Asean region, particularly cross-border e-commerce ecosystems and electronics shipments originating from China, Vietnam and Thailand.

All-Link operates an asset-light business model that prioritises freight coordination and value-added logistics services over owning fixed infrastructure such as aircraft, vessels and warehouses.

Its core operational footprints cover Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines, supported by network partnerships in Thailand and Vietnam.