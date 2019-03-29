Alliance Healthcare Group eyes Catalist listing in Singapore

ALLIANCE Healthcare Group, an integrated healthcare group based in Singapore, is planning an initial public offering (IPO) in the Republic to fund its business expansion.

On Friday, it lodged a preliminary offer document to list its shares on the Catalist board sometime in 2019.

Led by executive chairman and CEO Barry Thng, the group consists of four main business segments, namely managed healthcare solutions, GP clinic services, specialist care services and pharmaceutical services.

The firm did not disclose the amount to be raised, but proceeds from the deal will go into expanding its network of self-owned GP clinics, specialist care services and medical facilities in Singapore, as well as to pursue growth through acquisitions, joint ventures and strategic alliances.

It is also intending to invest in technology systems as part of the digital transformation of healthcare services delivery. In particular, it is looking at collaborating with an undisclosed financial institution on innovation technology initiatives and developing a separate digital medical platform catering to individuals in South-east Asia.

It's also planning to expand its pharmaceutical services business to become a regional supplier in South-east Asia.

In its latest FY2018 results, Alliance Healthcare's profit after tax stood at S$3.48 million, up from S$1.74 million a year ago. Its revenue for the full-year came in at S$33.82 million, up from S$29.44 million in FY2017.

The company said that it does not have a fixed dividend policy, with future dividends up to the discretion of the board. However, it said it intends to recommend and distribute dividends of at least 30 per cent of its net profit after tax for FY2020 and FY2021.

CIMB Bank Berhad, Singapore branch is the sponsor and issue manager, while CGS-CIMB Securities (Singapore) is the underwriter and placement agent.