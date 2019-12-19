You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Alliance Healthcare to make S$3.5m investment in startup Jaga-Me

Thu, Dec 19, 2019 - 8:14 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

CATALIST-LISTED Alliance Healthcare Group announced plans on Thursday to take a majority stake in a loss-making digital healthcare platform startup for about S$3.5 million in cash, in a deal that raised the bourse operator's eyebrows.

By buying over shares owned by 17 vendors and also subscribing to new shares, Alliance Healthcare will get a 55 per cent stake in Singapore-registered startup Jaga-Me, which offers an app for consumers to schedule and pay for the delivery of medical goods and services.

The board said the tie-up "will allow the group to leverage Jaga-Me's mobile health capabilities and scalable digital platform" for growth, adding that chairman and chief executive Barry Thng had approached Jaga-Me's founders after identifying the firm as a suitable acquisition target.

"There were no known prior relationships between the board, key management of the company and the vendors before this approach," it disclosed in its announcement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Still, the Singapore Exchange (SGX) later issued a set of five queries for Alliance Healthcare over the planned purchase, such as whether Alliance Healthcare has the expertise to manage, maintain and enhance the Jaga-Me platform.

SEE ALSO

Puma Energy to sell Australia fuels business for A$425m

It also asked for the Alliance Healthcare board's consideration and due diligence in reaching a valuation of S$6.37 million for Jaga-Me despite its net tangible assets of just S$388,000 and the lack of an independent valuation of the target company.

Meanwhile, the company's pro forma analysis showed that, had the Jaga-Me transaction been done on July 1, 2018, Alliance Healthcare would have seen its earnings per share decline from 0.19 Singapore cent to a loss of 0.04 Singapore cent for FY2019.

But Alliance Healthcare, in its replies, referred the SGX to various sections of its announcement.

While Jaga-Me rang up a net loss of about S$682,250 in the year to Dec 31, 2018, the board said in its announcement that it finds it "more appropriate to consider the potential earnings prospects of Jaga-Me rather than adopting an asset-based valuation approach".

Alliance Healthcare also has a put and call option to buy out Jaga-Me's shareholders - excluding its founders and employee shareholders - if the startup's net operating profit after tax crosses S$1.5 million and/or its operating revenue is at least S$4 million, by June 30, 2023.

Alliance Healthcare plans to fund the transaction with S$1.05 million in proceeds from its initial public offering (IPO) - that is, about one-third of the remaining IPO proceeds - as well as a bank loan.

Dr Thng said in a statement that the deal, which he dubbed a strategic investment, will let Alliance Healthcare "seamlessly deliver quality healthcare to all patients, including rapidly ageing population, which is (in) line with our growth strategy". 

"We look forward to exploring in-depth synergies with Jaga-Me as we continue to provide differentiated and cost-effective healthcare solutions for diverse medical needs, such as hospitalisation, critical illness care and chronic care," Dr Thng added.

Alliance Healthcare shares last traded on Dec 6 at S$0.14.

BREAKING

Dec 19, 2019 08:00 PM
Garage

Tessa Therapeutics to open cell therapy manufacturing facility next year

TEMASEK-BACKED biotech firm Tessa Therapeutics will open a 90,000 square foot commercial-scale cell therapy...

Dec 19, 2019 07:31 PM
Government & Economy

Taiwan's central bank raises growth outlook amid trade boost

[TAIPEI] Taiwan's central bank joined the growing ranks of economic forecasters raising their growth outlooks for...

Dec 19, 2019 07:25 PM
Government & Economy

Putin says Trump impeachment based on 'made-up grounds'

[MOSCOW] Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that the impeachment of Donald Trump was based on "made-...

Dec 19, 2019 07:23 PM
Transport

BMW and Daimler quit carsharing service in US, Canada

[FRANKFURT] Luxury carmakers BMW and Daimler have announced that they will ditch their joint carsharing scheme in...

Dec 19, 2019 06:57 PM
Companies & Markets

KS Energy wins fresh contract extension for rig in Vietnam

MAINBOARD-LISTED oilfield supply and services provider KS Energy has won another contract extension worth about US$6...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly