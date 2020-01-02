You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Alliance Healthcare wins contract to provide healthcare services to 38 firms

Thu, Jan 02, 2020 - 8:27 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

ALLIANCE Healthcare Group on Thursday said it is one of two successful applicants which has been awarded a contract via a public tender to provide managed healthcare solutions to 38 companies, including major healthcare institutions such as Changi General Hospital, KK Women's and Children's Hospital, Singapore General Hospital and National Health Group Polyclinics.

It declined to disclose the value of the contract, or the other successful applicant.

The healthcare group has signed a master services agreement with ALPS Pte Ltd, the agent acting for the entities, to provide managed healthcare solutions for their employees and dependants.

Alliance Healthcare expects to deliver outpatient medical and/or dental clinic services to more than 80,000 individuals for a period of two years, from January 2020 to December 2021.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The agreement may be extended at the option of the agent for another year, subject to satisfactory performance review of the services provided by the group, it said.

SEE ALSO

Alliance Healthcare to make S$3.5m investment in startup Jaga-Me

BREAKING

Jan 2, 2020 08:07 PM
Companies & Markets

Refurbishments at AA Reit's NorthTech boost value to S$116.5m

THE manager of Aims Apac Reit (AA Reit) on Thursday announced that the base contract for the refurbishment at its...

Jan 2, 2020 06:47 PM
Banking & Finance

Chinese tech firm ByteDance guns for digibank licence in Singapore: sources

CHINA'S ByteDance Technology, which owns the popular video-sharing app TikTok, is said to have applied for a...

Jan 2, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Jan 2, 2020 06:19 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares get strong start to 2020

THE Straits Times Index (STI) advanced by as much as 1 per cent before ending the session at 3,252.00, registering a...

Jan 2, 2020 04:42 PM
Banking & Finance

Ant Financial applies for Singapore digital banking licence

[HONG KONG] Billionaire Jack Ma's Ant Financial has applied for a digital banking licence in Singapore, as China's...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly