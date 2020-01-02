Alliance Healthcare wins contract to provide healthcare services to 38 firms

ALLIANCE Healthcare Group on Thursday said it is one of two successful applicants which has been awarded a contract via a public tender to provide managed healthcare solutions to 38 companies, including major healthcare institutions such as Changi General Hospital, KK Women's and Children's Hospital, Singapore General Hospital and National Health Group Polyclinics.

It declined to disclose the value of the contract, or the other successful applicant.

The healthcare group has signed a master services agreement with ALPS Pte Ltd, the agent acting for the entities, to provide managed healthcare solutions for their employees and dependants.

Alliance Healthcare expects to deliver outpatient medical and/or dental clinic services to more than 80,000 individuals for a period of two years, from January 2020 to December 2021.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

The agreement may be extended at the option of the agent for another year, subject to satisfactory performance review of the services provided by the group, it said.