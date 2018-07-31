Alliance Mineral completes 3 lithium concentrate shipments from Bald Hill project

ALLIANCE Mineral Assets said its commercial production at the Bald Hill Lithium Mine in the eastern goldfields of Western Australia has led to three shipments of lithium concentrate fulfilled.

The project is a joint venture between Alliance and Australia-listed Tawana Resources. The joint venture parties are targeting to produce 60,000 to 75,000 tonnes of spodumene concentrate for the six months between July and December 2018. Spodumene is a mineral that contains lithium.

Alliance said that the plant has produced "premium high-quality lithium concentrates" even at low feed grades, with the plant's lithium concentrate production at 18,800 tonnes between March 14, 2018 and June 30, 2018.

Alliance and Tawana had in April agreed to “a merger of equals” to create a mid-tier lithium producer.