You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Alliance Mineral doubles lithium reserves at West Australian mine; tantalum ore reserves up 43%

Wed, Jun 06, 2018 - 9:46 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

LITHIUM ore reserves at the Bald Hill Lithium and Tantalum Mine in the Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia - which is owned through a 50:50 joint venture (JV) between Catalist-listed Alliance Mineral Assets and Tawana Resources - have doubled, the miner said on Wednesday evening.

Alliance Mineral added that tantalum ore reserves increased by 43 per cent.

In a filing with the Singapore Exchange, the miner said: "The reserve upgrade reflects pit design changes resulting from increases to indicated resources, following infill drilling completed in the second half of 2017. Infill drilling at Bald Hill is continuing."

The upgraded reserves now support a mine life of nine years at the current processing rate of 1.2 metric tonnes per annum.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

However, Alliance Mineral said that given the large quantity of inferred resources awaiting infill drilling, strong market demand and superior economics of increased throughput rates, "the JV partners are actively reviewing options for significant expansion in processing capacity and concentrate production".

Alliance Mineral shares finished S$0.005 or 1.4 per cent up at S$0.36 on Wednesday before the announcement.

Editor's Choice

BT_20180606_JLBOS_3462085.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Banking & Finance

Bank of Singapore cracks AUM target two years early

BT_20180606_JABIZ6_3462126.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Quarterly survey finds business sentiment at three-year high

BT_20180606_JQGRAB6_3462187.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Startups

Grab launches venture arm to 'transform South-east Asia'

Most Read

1 Investors can invest in Temasek's first retail bond to boost retirement income: Ho Ching
2 Two Serangoon condos garner healthy first-weekend sales
3 Hunt for Trump-Kim venue leads to old Singapore pirate hangout
4 Temasek's retail private equity bond 'a way to grow retirement nest egg'
5 Astrea IV private equity bonds' retail tranche interest rate set at 4.35% pa
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

nz-taxi-6062019.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro sees uptick in bookings

nz-taxi-6062019.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file6ue7y6v5mx4ox8ccm57.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Transport

COE for bigger cars lowest in eight years

Jun 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

DBS prices US$750m subordinated notes due 2028 at 4.52%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening