You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Alliance Mineral former CEO and executive director dispose 37m shares for S$12.6m

Mon, Jun 04, 2018 - 9:21 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

ALLIANCE Mineral Asset's former chief executive and a former executive director are no longer substantial shareholders of the Australian mining company after selling nearly all their shares for about S$12.58 million in a married deal.

In an exchange filing on Monday, the firm announced that Living Waters Mining Australia, an investment vehicle controlled by former CEO Tjandra Adi Pramoko and his spouse, former executive director Suen Sze Man, had on June 1 sold 37 million shares at an average price of 34 Singapore cents apiece. The disposal pared the couple's deemed stake in the company to 0.02 per cent from 5.87 per cent.

Earlier this year, Alliance Mineral had given notices of termination to both Mr Pramoko and Ms Suen, who ceased to hold their positions at the company with effect from March 1. Among other things, the firm noted that it had "lost confidence" in Mr Pramoko's and Ms Suen's ability to serve the company in their respective designations.

The loss of confidence from majority of its board in Mr Pramoko was mainly attributed to substantial shareholders and key business partners informing the board that they did not wish to deal with the company as long as Mr Pramoko remained as CEO; and that he had attracted a series of personal litigation which involved allegations of breaches of promises, raising questions of integrity, Alliance Mineral had said. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Similarly, its decision to terminate Ms Suen was undertaken by considering the views of its substantial shareholders and business partners, as well as majority of its board having the view that Ms Suen's continued occupation as executive director would undermine the board's decision to terminate Mr Pramoko, since she is his spouse.

Both Mr Pramoko and Ms Suen have reserved their rights to challenge the company's decision.

Shares in Alliance Mineral last traded at S$0.36 as at 9.18am on June 1, up by 1.4 per cent or half a cent.

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_040618_2.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo says director watchlist not permanent

BT_20180604_JLGOJEK_3459142.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore VC Openspace hails ride with Go-Jek

BT_20180604_JLGREEN_3457530.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Emerging markets must navigate ESG trade-offs, says analyst

Most Read

1 The Grab effect
2 Penny-stock crash case to proceed to trial
3 CapitaLand group CEO to retire on Dec 31
4 Japanese activist shareholder sells penthouse at a slight loss
5 S'pore incurs costs on HSR project pending clarification from Malaysia
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGX_040618_2.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo says director watchlist not permanent

BT_20180604_JLGOJEK_3459142.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore VC Openspace hails ride with Go-Jek

BP_SGX_040618_3.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

March FY results: Two in black for every one in red

Jun 4, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Vard Holdings, Rex Int'l, Mary Chia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening