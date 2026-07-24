Allianz to buy HSBC’s Singapore insurance unit for S$2.9 billion

This comes after German insurance giant’s S$2.2 billion bid for a controlling stake in Income fell through

[SINGAPORE] HSBC Holdings on Friday (Jul 24) said that it has agreed to sell its life and health insurance business in Singapore to German insurer Allianz for S$2.7 billion. This is part of a broader S$2.9 billion deal that includes an exclusive distribution arrangement.

The transaction marks another step in its ongoing global simplification strategy as the London-headquartered lender offloads non-core assets to sharpen its focus on wealth and wholesale banking across key international hubs.

Under the deal, Allianz, operating through its subsidiary Allianz Asia Holding, will acquire 100 per cent of HSBC Life Singapore.

Including an initial S$200 million upfront cash payment for a 15-year exclusive bancassurance distribution agreement, the total combined consideration reaches two billion euros (US$2.3 billion).

A bancassurance is a financial partnership between a bank and an insurance company that allows the insurer to sell its products directly to the bank’s client base.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027, subject to approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

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Capital boost and restructuring

For HSBC, the divestment yields a substantial windfall. The banking giant expects to report a pre-tax gain on disposal of about US$1.8 billion, which will be recognised primarily upon completion as a material notable item.

Once the profits from the sale are transferred from the subsidiary to the parent company, HSBC’s core measure of financial strength – its capital buffer against financial distress – will increase by up to 15 basis points.

HSBC Life Singapore recorded a pre-tax profit of S$118 million in 2025. HSBC stated that a strategic review concluded the sale was the best path forward, aligning with its pivot towards areas where it holds a clear market share advantage.

“HSBC is committed to Singapore as an international wealth and wholesale banking hub,” the bank said in a filing. “Singapore is crucial to HSBC’s strategy and is a key focus of investment and growth.”

Allianz expands Asian footprint

For Munich-based Allianz, the deal significantly deepens its foothold in Singapore, one of Asia’s premier financial centres.

Following the completion of the sale, HSBC Bank (Singapore) will distribute Allianz’s life, health, protection and retirement products exclusively to its retail banking and wealth customers in the Republic over a 15-year period. The target entity will be renamed post-acquisition.

“Singapore has been an important part of Allianz’s journey in Asia for more than 25 years,” said Anusha Thavarajah, regional CEO of Allianz Asia Pacific. “This transaction reinforces our confidence in Singapore and our commitment to continue growing alongside the country for years to come.”

Allianz’s purchase of HSBC Life Singapore arrives roughly two years after its previous attempt to significantly expand its local footprint ended in controversy. In late 2024, the German insurance giant’s S$2.2 billion bid for a 51 per cent controlling stake in home-grown Income Insurance fell through.

The Singapore government intervened to block that transaction following widespread public backlash over a proposed S$1.9 billion capital reduction exercise. Critics – including former executives – argued that the deal undermined the former NTUC cooperative’s historic social mission of providing affordable coverage to lower-income workers.

Continuity for customers and staff

HSBC and Allianz stressed that operations will continue uninterrupted during the transition. All existing insurance policy terms, contractual obligations and claims commitments will be fully honoured by Allianz, it said. Additionally, all staff at HSBC Life Singapore will be retained under Allianz’s ownership, with the acquirer promising further investments in upskilling and workforce development.