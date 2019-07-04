Allied Tech faces fines for missing AGM, annual return due dates

THE Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority has informed Allied Technologies that it is unable to accept the application made for an extension of time to hold its FY18 annual general meeting (AGM) by July 25 as the application was made after the relevant AGM and annual return due dates for FY18."As such, there will be composite sums levied upon the filing of the annual return of S$300 for holding the AGM after four months of the financial year-end and S$300 for filing the annual return after five months of the financial year-end," Allied Technologies said in a filing to the Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Thursday.

On June 23, the SGX had granted the company a further extension of time to hold its FY18 AGM by July 25.