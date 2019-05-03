You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Allied Tech halts trading pending announcements

Fri, May 03, 2019 - 9:50 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

PRECISION engineering company Allied Technologies on Friday morning requested a trading halt, pending the release of announcements. 

Earlier this week, the Catalist-listed firm said it has received a letter of intent for the proposed acquisition of "one of the largest dormitory operators in Singapore" for S$130 million that could result in a reverse takeover.

The company had said that its board was still reviewing the terms of the proposed deal as contained in the letter dated April 25 from Lim Yew Ming, the vendor.

It was also considering the information on the target company Aik Chuan Construction Pte Ltd, a construction, development and dormitory operator, said Allied Tech chief executive and executive director Clement Leow Wee Kia in a statement on Monday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Lim has represented that he wholly owns Aik Chuan Construction, which has been in operation since the early 1980s.

The proposed acquisition of the target company - as indicated in the letter - that is intended to be a basis for negotiations, will be satisfied by between S$30 million and S$50 million in cash, with the balance through the issue and allotment of new Allied Tech shares at an issue price not exceeding one Singapore cent per share.

The terms of the proposed acquisition have not been finalised, and no binding agreement has been entered into while the letter of intent has not been executed by the company.

Two weeks ago, Allied Tech warned that it is expected to report a net loss for 2018, attributing it mainly to impairment losses on certain assets which are expected to be greater than the profits generated from operations.

It has also applied for a time extension to hold its annual general meeting for the financial year ended December 2018, in light of the expected impairment losses and to announce its results for the first quarter ended March 2019.

Allied Tech’s stock closed flat at 1.1 Singapore cents on Thursday. 

Companies & Markets

Manulife US Reit secures up to US$193m in loan facilities

SPH updates S$1b medium-term note programme to debt issuance

Great Eastern Q1 profit more than doubles to S$342.7m on investments

Frasers Property Q2 earnings up 8.3% to S$120.4m; to pay out 2.4 Singapore cents per share

SembMarine Q1 profit falls 67.8% to S$1.7m on lower revenue

UOB posts 8% rise in Q1 profit to S$1.05b on stronger income growth

Editor's Choice

BT_20190503_JOEL2_3771071.jpg
May 3, 2019
Garage

honestbee CEO replaced; firm said to be sticking to habitat growth

BT_20190503_LANDMARK_3771007.jpg
May 3, 2019
Real Estate

Landmark Tower sale completion facing delays

May 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hard to pick clear winner between two upcoming US hotel Reit listings

Most Read

1 Collapse of Hillview, Joo Chiat projects stokes fears of more small developers going bust
2 Malaysia's ringgit and stocks are set for a rebound, Ex-CIMB chief Nazir says
3 honestbee fired CEO Joel Sng, says report; startup to make statement today
4 Savings hacks for millennials and more
5 honestbee halts services in HK and Indonesia; layoffs to hit 10 per cent
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_uob_030519_48.jpg
May 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

UOB posts 8% rise in Q1 profit to S$1.05b on stronger income growth

May 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Great Eastern Q1 profit more than doubles to S$342.7m on investments

BT_20190503_JOEL2_3771071.jpg
May 3, 2019
Garage

honestbee CEO replaced; firm said to be sticking to habitat growth

May 3, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: UOB, Great Eastern, Frasers Property, SembMarine, OUE H-Trust, Hi-P

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening