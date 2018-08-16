You are here

Allied's price plunge due to business rejig, says director

He also believes it'll take the company three to five years to show results in the top and bottom lines
Thu, Aug 16, 2018
Singapore

ALLIED Technologies is in the midst of transforming itself from a metal stamping business to an e-commerce, e-payments and loyalty play.

In the process, the penny stock has lost 70 per cent of its value from its peak of S$0.084 last November, amid a "changing of guards"

