You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Alpha Energy calls for trading halt, fails to clear US$3.1m debt on time

Mon, Nov 18, 2019 - 9:40 PM
choycmn@sph.com.sgNatalieChoyBT

CATALIST-LISTED Alpha Energy called for an immediate trading halt on Monday night over its failure to repay US$3.1 million to ING Capital on Oct 1. 

The oil exploration and production firm had received a notice from ING Capital on Nov 14 to "accelerate" the firm's indebtedness, due to its failure to make payment of approximately US$3.1 million on Oct 1 and to declare the entire principal sum of all debt owed to ING Capital immediately due and payable, said the firm in a statement on Monday. 

Earlier in May, Alpha Energy had restructured a loan it took from ING Capital in 2015 to fund the 95 per cent of tax credits available to working interest owners of its Mustang oilfield in Alaska. The firm, along with other loan parties – TP North Slope Development (TPNSD) as borrower and BRPC as operator – owed ING Capital a loan balance of US$13.3 million as at June 7. 

Under the agreement, Alpha Energy and TPNSD have to make repayments to ING Capital in quarterly instalments of US$600,000 starting June 15, 2020. This is the second time the loan parties restructured the loan facility, the last being via a term sheet entered in Sept 6, 2018. Its debt to ING Capital had matured on May 1, 2017.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Alpha Energy said it is currently engaging in further negotiations with ING Capital which are "sensitive in nature" and involve "key assets" of the firm. To avoid any "irregular movement" in share price and prevent "irregular trading activities that may result from the leakage of any information", the firm has called for the trading of its shares to be suspended with immediate effect. 

SEE ALSO

CH Offshore Q3 net loss widens as brokers' commission raises costs

Alpha Energy shares closed flat at S$0.032 on Monday.

Companies & Markets

Mapletree Commercial Trust issues S$250m of 3.05% fixed-rate notes

No compelling reasons to allow China Haida to transfer to Catalist: SGX-ST

Soilbuild Construction bags S$162.5m contract to build Tai Seng factory

Olam JV bags sustainable cert for palm oil plantation in Africa

Broker's take: Citi Research upgrades Frasers Centrepoint Trust to 'buy'

IHH puts Fortis takeover on hold; clarifies no collusion with Singh brothers

BREAKING

Nov 18, 2019 09:23 PM
Government & Economy

Police round up students in India's capital as fee protests grow

[NEW DELHI] Indian police said they briefly detained around 50 students in New Delhi on Monday as protests against...

Nov 18, 2019 08:51 PM
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Commercial Trust issues S$250m of 3.05% fixed-rate notes

MAPLETREE Commercial Trust (MCT) has issued S$250 million in principal amount of notes at a fixed rate of 3.05 per...

Nov 18, 2019 08:10 PM
Garage

Healthtech startup Biofourmis partners Novartis to tackle heart failure

SINGAPORE healthtech startup Biofourmis is collaborating with Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis to start a digital...

Nov 18, 2019 07:48 PM
Companies & Markets

No compelling reasons to allow China Haida to transfer to Catalist: SGX-ST

CHINA Haida's proposal to transfer the listing of the group from the mainboard to the Catalist board has been...

Nov 18, 2019 07:41 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong situation at a breaking point: Chan Chun Sing

HONG Kong's situation is at a breaking point, and what has happened there can easily happen to Singapore if the...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly