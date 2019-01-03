You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Alpha Energy extends long-stop date to Feb 28

Thu, Jan 03, 2019 - 8:36 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

CATALIST-LISTED Alpha Energy said on Thursday that the long-stop date for various transactions that would consolidate its working interest at its Mustang oilfield in Alaska has been extended to Feb 28.

Last year, the oil exploration and production firm said that it planned to acquire TP North Slope Development LLP, Mustang Operations Center 1 LLC and Mustang Road LLC from various vendors and working interest owners. Originally, the long-stop date was June 30, 2018.

Alpha Energy has a 36.2 per cent net working interest in the Mustang field currently, and plans to raise its working interest in Mustang to 90.1 per cent by getting the other working interest owners to inject their shares in the oilfield into Alpha, in exchange for cash, new shares and options in Alpha. 

Alpha Energy shares fell 0.3 Singapore cent or 2.62 per cent to S$0.112 on Thursday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Teho International to distribute vendors shares as part of settlement

Singapore's Nova Buildings acquires BlueScope's pre-fab buildings business in Vietnam

Creative expands Super X-Fi products to headphones with built-in tech

STI generates 9.2% annualised total return in 2009-2018 period: SGX

Singapore's DBS Group hits near 6-week low; chart suggests more downside

Broker's take: DBS restarts coverage on Silverlake Axis with 'buy'

Editor's Choice

BP_SINGAPORE_030119_1.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Q4 growth dips to 2.2%; all eyes on Budget boost

BP_SGprivate_030119_2.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Real Estate

Marginal home price growth expected for 2019

BP_CapitaLand_030119_4.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

China's dismal PMI triggers mixed trading among S-chips

Most Read

1 Kim uses New Year's address to warn Trump
2 Charles & Keith buys S$60m building next to HQ in Tai Seng Link
3 Wide range of STI forecasts reveals hazy outlook in 2019
4 Manhattan home prices fall under US$1m for the first time since 2015
5 Keppel Corp sees potential in Asia property sector
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

AK_HDB_0301.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Real Estate

Bigger drop in HDB resale flats sold in December from cooling measures

doc73h4e5uf0hjha61b6x6_doc714z11ycdkp1bppv14y7.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Deloitte's Budget ideas: sugar tax, green incentives, startup-friendly tax regime

cavenaugh.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Real Estate

Cavenagh Gardens tries again for en bloc sale; keeps S$480m reserve price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening