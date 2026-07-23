Alpha Integrated Reit’s H1 DPU rises 19.4% to S$0.0203 on higher occupancy and rental reversions

Net property income grows 10.8% on the year to S$37.2 million for the half year

Revenue was up 5.2% at S$62.4 million for H1, from S$59.3 million in the year-ago period. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] The distribution per unit (DPU) of Alpha Integrated Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) rose 19.4 per cent to S$0.0203 for its half ended Jun 30, 2026, from S$0.017 the year before, the manager announced on Thursday (Jul 23).

Revenue was up 5.2 per cent at S$62.4 million for H1, from S$59.3 million in the year-ago period.

“The performance in H1 2026 continues to be driven by internalisation cost savings, successful leasing strategy resulting in higher committed occupancy, positive rental reversions and strong tenant retention rate,” the manager said.

Net property income for H1 grew 10.8 per cent on the year to S$37.2 million from S$33.5 million.

Distributable income rose 10.4 per cent year on year to S$22.8 million from S$20.8 million.

The distribution will be paid out on Sep 28, 2026.

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As at Jun 30, 2026, the Reit’s committed portfolio occupancy improved to 95 per cent, up from 85.7 per cent a year ago.

The portfolio also achieved a positive average rental reversion of 10.9 per cent during the first half.

The portfolio’s weighted average lease expiry remained healthy at 2.5 years.

On the Reit’s outlook, Bhavik Doshi, chairman of the manager, said: “We believe the Reit is well positioned to capitalise on the continued demand for high-quality industrial space from technology, artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing occupiers.”

Units of Alpha Integrated Reit closed flat at S$0.515 on Thursday.