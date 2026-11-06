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Alphabet discloses US$548 million worth of Qualcomm stake

The Google parent holds nearly three million shares of the chipmaker as at September

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Published Fri, Nov 6, 2026 · 08:45 PM
    • A Qualcomm booth at the 9th China International Import Expo in Shanghai on Nov 5 (pictured). Qualcomm shares rose over 3% in pre-market trading.
    • A Qualcomm booth at the 9th China International Import Expo in Shanghai on Nov 5 (pictured). Qualcomm shares rose over 3% in pre-market trading. PHOTO: EPA

    [BENGALURU] Alphabet said on Friday (Nov 6) it held nearly three million shares, or a stake worth US$547.9 million, in chipmaker Qualcomm as at September.

    Qualcomm shares rose more than 3 per cent in pre-market trading.

    The Google parent has also increased its position in Elon Musk’s SpaceX to about 555 million shares from 551.2 million earlier.

    Qualcomm earlier this week irked investors when it missed Wall Street expectations for quarterly smartphone chip sales due to weak demand, even though it forecast better-than-expected revenue for its nascent data centre segment. REUTERS

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    QualcommAlphabet (Google)

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