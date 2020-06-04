You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Amazon in talks to buy US$2b stake in Singtel associate Bharti Airtel: sources

Thu, Jun 04, 2020 - 6:05 PM

ym-amazon-040620.jpg
Amazon.com is in early-stage talks to buy a stake worth at least US$2 billion in Indian mobile operator Bharti Airtel, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, underscoring the growing attraction of India's digital economy for US tech giants.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW DELHI] Amazon.com is in early-stage talks to buy a stake worth at least US$2 billion in Indian mobile operator Bharti Airtel, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, underscoring the growing attraction of India's digital economy for US tech giants.

The planned investment, if completed, would mean Amazon acquiring a roughly 5 per cent stake based on the current market value of Airtel, which is India's third-largest telecoms company with more than 300 million subscribers.

The discussions between Amazon and Airtel come at a time when global players are placing major bets on the digital arm of Reliance Industries, which owns Airtel's telecom rival Jio.

Reliance's digital unit has raised US$10 billion in recent weeks from Facebook, KKR and others.

The talks between Airtel and Amazon are at an early stage and the deal terms could change, or an agreement may not be reached, said two of the three sources, all of whom declined to be identified because the discussions are confidential.

SEE ALSO

Singtel unit prices US$750m 10-year notes at 1.875%

An Amazon spokesperson said the company does "not offer comments on speculation of what we may or may not do in future".

Airtel said they routinely work with all digital players to bring their products, content and services to customers. "Beyond that there is no other activity to report", it said in a statement.

Amazon counts India as a crucial growth market where it has committed US$6.50 billion in investments mainly toward expanding its e-commerce footprint.

The Seattle-based company has in recent years also expanded its digital offerings in India via its voice-activated speakers, video streaming and cloud storage, as it seeks to tap a rising number of internet and smartphone users in the country of 1.30 billion people. 

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 4, 2020 06:04 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares close 0.3% higher, tracking Wall Street gains

THE Straits Times Index (STI) ended Thursday at 2,707.20 points, up 6.81 points or 0.3 per cent, tracking Wall...

Jun 4, 2020 05:53 PM
Banking & Finance

Banks prep 2.2b euro debt as eBay classified unit sale proceeds

[LONDON] Bankers are preparing debt financings of around 2.20 billion euros to back a potential sale of eBay's...

Jun 4, 2020 05:28 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Thursday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 23.31...

Jun 4, 2020 05:25 PM
Government & Economy

Support older workers with enhanced wage offsets and hiring incentives, says Heng Chee How

THE deputy secretary-general of the labour movement on Thursday called for enhanced wage offsets, expanded grants...

Jun 4, 2020 05:20 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong legislature passes national anthem bill amid protests

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's Legislative Council passed a bill on Thursday that would criminalise disrespect of China's...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.