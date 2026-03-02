Amazon to invest additional US$21 billion in Spain for data centres and AI

The investment would support up to 30,000 jobs until 2035

[BARCELONA] Amazon said on Monday (Mar 2) it would invest an additional US$21 billion in Spain to expand its data centres and boost AI innovation, bringing its total investment in the country to 33.7 billion euros (S$50.2 billion).

Amazon announced the investment after Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez met David Zapolsky, Amazon’s chief global affairs and legal officer, at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

Zapolsky said the investment would support up to 30,000 jobs until 2035.

“With this investment, we make Spain the AI epicentre of our operations in Europe,” he said.

Last year, Amazon announced that its cloud computing unit AWS would invest 15.7 billion euros in data centres in Spain’s northeastern Aragon region, which would support the creation of an estimated average of 17,500 jobs per year at local companies through 2033. REUTERS