You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Amazon squares up to Uber with backing for UK food app Deliveroo

Sat, May 18, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190518_JHDELIVEROO18_3785764.jpg
The investment will enable Deliveroo to further expand its reach and develop its technology, founder and CEO Will Shu said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

London

AMAZON has led a funding round in British online food delivery company Deliveroo, pitting itself against Uber Eats and other smaller providers in an escalating battle to deliver takeaway meals.

The news that the world's biggest online retailer had taken a stake in one of Europe's fastest growing tech companies sent shockwaves through the sector, hitting shares in rivals Just Eat, Takeaway.com and Delivery Hero.

Deliveroo founder and CEO Will Shu said the investment would enable the group to further expand its reach, develop its technology and pursue innovations such as the launch of its own kitchens that can be rented to restaurants to meet demand.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Deliveroo said Amazon was the lead investor in a new US$575 million funding round. The new Series G funding takes the total Deliveroo has raised to date to US$1.53 billion. Its existing investors are T. Rowe Price, Fidelity Management and Research Co, an

Headquartered in London, Deliveroo uses 60,000 riders dressed in black and teal jackets to deliver meals from over 80,000 restaurants and takeaway outlets in 14 countries including France, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and Kuwait.

Doug Gurr, Amazon UK Country manager, said: "Will and his team have built an innovative technology and service, and we're excited to see what they do next."

The arrival of Amazon alarmed smaller rivals in the sector such as Just Eat, which saw its shares fall 10 per cent in early trading over fears it would be squeezed between two online giants with global ambitions and deep pockets. Just Eat had a market valuation of 4.6 billion pounds (S$8.1 billion) prior to Friday's fall. REUTERS

Companies & Markets

SIA weighing several options to soften blow from grounding of 737 Max jets

SATS Q4 profit falls 23.7% in absence of one-off gains

Eagle Hospitality Trust's lower-than-indicated IPO price of US$0.78 offers 'more potential upside'

Weak market conditions crimp private equity exits in 2018

Brendan Carney named new CEO of Citibank Singapore

FCT's private placement 2.3 times subscribed, S$369.6m raised

Editor's Choice

lwx_cbd_170519_3.jpg
May 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms scramble to mitigate trade war fallout as orders dive

lwx_sia_170519_4.jpg
May 17, 2019
Transport

SIA's Q4 earnings down 28%, full-year gain slumps 47%; airline sees fuel costs headwinds

file743rhbyu79jeikmj4dh.jpg
May 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux suitor Utico seeks delay over water unit; PUB says 'no'

Most Read

1 Artificial intelligence is not a silver bullet
2 Singtel not in position to speculate on capex for 5G in Singapore, says CEO
3 Singapore urges US to accept China's rise, spare other nations
4 Temasek’s Vertex raises US$230m for fourth South-east Asia fund
5 China economy under pressure as trade war escalates

Must Read

lwx_containers_170519_69.jpg
May 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports extend double-digit drop for 2nd straight month in April; confounding expectations

MoneyHacksEp42card.jpg
May 6, 2019
Podcasts

PODCAST: How to get bonus interest in bank-and-earn accounts (Money Hacks, Ep 42)

file6ux72n9pbi9108le5hbb.jpg
May 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 17, 2019
Garage

Grab to expand anti-fraud team to 200 by end-2019 as scammers get smarter

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening