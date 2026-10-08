The Business Times
business-time-50

Amazon’s fresh job cuts hit retail division; under 1,000 white collar staff affected, source says

Founder Jeff Bezos says continued layoffs have been necessary as the firm overhired during Covid

Summarise
Published Thu, Oct 8, 2026 · 11:15 AM
    • The cuts which hit the unit overseeing the main e-commerce site coincide with one of Amazon’s biggest shopping days, which it calls Prime Big Deal Days.
    • The cuts which hit the unit overseeing the main e-commerce site coincide with one of Amazon’s biggest shopping days, which it calls Prime Big Deal Days. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    [SAN FRANCISCO] Amazon confirmed on Wednesday (Oct 7) it had cut what it said were a small number of jobs, primarily in its stores unit which oversees the main e-commerce website.

    The layoffs to its retail unit coincide with one of Amazon’s biggest shopping days, which it calls Prime Big Deal Days. The promotion started on Tuesday and runs through Wednesday, offering varying discounts.

    The cuts are the latest in a series of small reductions since a larger round of 30,000 job cuts that began in 2025 and continued into January. Some affected employees reached out to Reuters and shared posts from internal Slack channels about the news.

    Amazon let go fewer than 1,000 white collar workers, a person familiar with the matter said. Business Insider earlier reported the layoffs.

    “We’ve adjusted parts of our stores business because we believe this structure will better enable us to deliver on our priorities,” a spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

    The internal Slack channel suggested a number of divisions within stores were involved, including customer service and selling partner services, and possibly other units across Amazon. Employees in the US, India and the UK were among those getting pink slips.

    The Business Times turns 50

    Five decades of milestones and moments that shaped Singapore’s success story - told through our headlines.

    Explore BT50

    Jeff Bezos, the founder and executive chairman of Amazon, said in a Fox News interview aired on Wednesday, that continued job cuts have been necessary because the company overhired during the pandemic.

    “People were staying home and they were ordering, and it was an incredible, stressful period for us, by the way,” he replied when asked about the 30,000 jobs lost in the previous round.

    “The whole team worked extremely hard and did so much, but we really grew our head count.” REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Tech layoffsLayoffsAmazonE-commerce

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Related issues that LTA is also seeking feedback on are over COE renewals and Category E.

    LTA proposes combining car COE categories, adding rebate-surcharge system

    StarHub says the acquisition will allow greater scale to be directed towards sustained network investment, service innovation and customer experience. 

    StarHub to acquire MyRepublic’s mobile business amid ongoing telco consolidation

    All three local banks ended lower, with OCBC declining 4.3% or S$1.30 to S$29.

    DBS, OCBC, UOB rout lops billions off STI as inflation, rate concerns spook investors

    From shy teenager to outspoken philanthropist, Chloe Tong has come a long way.

    Grab CEO’s wife Chloe Tong on life with Anthony Tan and finding her purpose

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More