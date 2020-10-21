Amcorp Global gets green light to resume trading

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) has no objection to the lifting of the trading suspension in shares of Malaysia-based Amcorp Global, formerly known as Tee Land.
The developer's shares will resume trading on Oct 21, on the back of the restoration of the free float.
