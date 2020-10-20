You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Amcorp Global given nod to resume trading

Tue, Oct 20, 2020 - 9:20 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

AMCORP Global, formerly known as Tee Land, has been given the nod by the Singapore Exchange regulators for the lifting of the suspension on trading in the company's shares.

The developer's shares will resume trading on Oct 21, on the back of the restoration of the free float.

As at Oct 20, 1,091 public shareholders were holding about 55.3 million shares, representing 12.37 per cent of the total issued and fully paid-up share capital of the company. This complies with the requirement that at least 10 per cent of the total shares are held by at least 500 shareholders who are members of the public.

Previously, the percentage of shares owned, controlled or agreed to be acquired by offeror Amcorp Group exceeded the minimum in public's hand to qualify as a free float.

In February, mainboard-listed Tee International completed the sale of its 63.3 per cent stake in Tee Land to a unit of Malaysia's Amcorp Group for S$50.6 million.

SEE ALSO

Amcorp Global gets green light to resume trading

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Amcorp Global's counter been suspended and last traded at 17.9 Singapore cents on March 18.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

UOB's Sydney branch prices A$750m floating rate notes due October 2025

Keppel DC Reit's Q3 DPU up 22.1%

SIA to launch non-stop flights to New York's JFK airport from next month

JLC Advisors' Jeffrey Ong faces 19 more charges involving S$17.5m linked to HK-listed firm

Malaysia Sime Darby said to mull health care unit spinoff in Malaysia

MLT proposes S$650m equity fundraising to partially fund Asia property acquisitions

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 20, 2020 09:18 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia street protests reignite over controversial labour law

[JAKARTA] Student groups across Indonesia resumed protests against a landmark labour law passed earlier this month...

Oct 20, 2020 07:38 PM
Companies & Markets

UOB's Sydney branch prices A$750m floating rate notes due October 2025

UOB announced after trading hours on Tuesday that its Sydney branch intends to issue A$750 million in floating rate...

Oct 20, 2020 07:34 PM
Transport

Cathay to cut 6,000 jobs and close dragon brand

[HONG KONG] Cathay Pacific Airways will cut 6,000 jobs and close its Cathay Dragon brand, the South China Morning...

Oct 20, 2020 07:16 PM
Government & Economy

MTF outlines roadmap to Phase Three of Singapore's re-opening

THE Ministry of Health (MOH) is piloting the use of pre-event testing as a measure against the spread of Covid-19...

Oct 20, 2020 06:54 PM
Companies & Markets

Keppel DC Reit's Q3 DPU up 22.1%

KEPPEL Data Centre (DC) Reit on Tuesday posted a distribution per unit (DPU) of 2.357 Singapore cents for the third...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Good Class Bungalow at King Albert Park put on market for S$45.5m

SIA to launch non-stop flights to New York's JFK airport from next month

Retailers revel as stuff, not experiences, makes a comeback

Remy Cointreau raises H1 profit outlook as Q2 sales beat estimate

Lowe's aims to be holiday destination with scooters, trampolines

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for