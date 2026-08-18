American Air brings back seatback screens on short-haul jets

The airline will add more first-class and extra legroom seats, with plans to increase premium seating from 25 per cent to 40 per cent of its narrowbody fleet. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[WASHINGTON] American Airlines Group will restore seatback screens and increase premium seating on its narrowbody jets from 2028 as the carrier looks to compete with rivals Delta Air Lines and United Airlines Holdings for higher-paying customers.

The airline is retrofitting its fleet to add more first-class and extra legroom seats, with plans to increase premium seating from 25 per cent to 40 per cent of its narrowbody fleet, the carrier said.

American decided to remove seatback entertainment from its narrowbody jets to cut costs about a decade ago, arguing that customers already had mobile phone and tablets to view entertainment options. That decision, dubbed Project Oasis, increased cabin density and shrunk lavatories.

In the years since, premium customers emerged as a key source of revenue for market leaders Delta and United, leaving American at a disadvantage as it sought to catch up with its more profitable peers.

Starting in 2028, every new Airbus and Boeing delivery for American Airlines will have seatback screens, and older aircraft will be retrofitted to include displays, the airline said in a release on Tuesday (Aug 18).

American said it is also investing in premium dining options and adding Starlink satellite internet, to lure more premium customers. BLOOMBERG