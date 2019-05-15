You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Amid rising trade tensions, UOB to double down on Asean-China flows: CEO

Wed, May 15, 2019 - 9:45 AM
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

UOB on Wednesday said it plans to capture greater connectivity flows between Asean and Greater China, with the bulk of its operating profit from outside Singapore already derived from operations in the Asean region and Greater China.

This comes as cross-border market revenue in Asia is expected to hit around S$40 bilion in 2020, the bank said. New business flows into South-east Asia are "very likely" given the escalation in global trade tensions. With that, more businesses are expected to diversify their supply chains into Asean, with local suppliers to benefit from that shift of orders into the region, said UOB.

Speaking at the bank's annual corporate day event on Wednesday, UOB's chief executive officer Wee Ee Cheong said that currently more than 40 per cent of UOB’s group operating profit is derived outside of Singapore.

"Of which, close to 80 per cent comes from our operations in Asean and Greater China," said Mr Wee.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We expect these numbers to go up as we strengthen our regional connectivity, collaborate in win-win partnerships to tap intra-regional flows and the region’s rising affluence for growth."

He said that in 2018, the bank worked with more than 500 companies to "realise their expansion ambitions across the region through UOB’s extensive network".

In his keynote address, Mr Wee flagged risks on the back of rising global trade tensions and concerns over a synchronised global slowdown.

“In such an environment, it is even more important that we focus on the fundamentals and not lose sight of our main objective which is to continue to achieve long-term growth that is balanced with stability," he said.

“Throughout Asean, we are strengthening our capabilities across our network, broadening our impact by building ecosystems and helping our customers seize opportunities across the region. As we sharpen our customer-centric focus, we see a greater multiplier or network effect across our franchise.”

The bank will focus on key priorities of regional connectivity, ecosystem partnerships, and strong balance sheet and quality earnings, he said. It continues to see strength in Asean, the fifth-largest economy in the world, with the region due to have its gross domestic product more than double by 2030.

READ MORE:

Potential hike in Ningbo bank stake behind OCBC's conservative dividends?

Editor's Choice

BT_20190516_YOCDL16ZHENGZHO_3783066.jpg
May 16, 2019
Real Estate

CDL latest to seize new opportunities in China

BP_Singtel_160519_2.jpg
May 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel full-year profit hits 16-year low; CEO says too early to talk about 5G capex

BP_Neil McGregor_160519_6.jpg
May 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp Industries stands to benefit from US-China trade row: CEO

Most Read

1 Number of S'pore billionaires falls by 5 in 2018, combined wealth drops 8.8%
2 Singtel not in position to speculate on capex for 5G in Singapore, says CEO
3 DBS' group head of technology and operations to retire
4 S$20m funding sought for honestbee; no update on strategy tweak
5 Sembcorp keen on Hyflux’s Tuaspring power plant, at the right price
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_Vivian Balakrishnan_160519_90.jpg
May 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore urges US to accept China's rise, spare other nations

May 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Sluggish Singapore loan growth in 2019 amid stable rates, Sino-US trade war: Fitch

BP_Citi_160519_88.jpg
May 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Citi to roll out consumer e-payments business in 20 markets including Asia by Q1 2020

BP_Chua Kee Lock_160519_99.jpg
May 16, 2019
Garage

Temasek’s Vertex raises US$230m for fourth South-east Asia fund

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening