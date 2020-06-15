AMTD to take majority stake in private capital platform CapBridge

AMTD Digital, the integrated digital platform arm of AMTD Group, announced on Monday that it will take a majority stake in private capital platform CapBridge Financial for an undisclosed sum.

This is part of a strategic partnership between the two parties to expand the digital assets exchange platform, with Singapore as a key operations and growth hub.

This collaboration aims to tap the private market and digital assets exchange knowledge of CapBridge Financial, and the connectivity and digital solutions platform strength of AMTD Digital.

With AMTD as the main driver, CapBridge will bring together private capital markets know-how and financial technology such as blockchain and robo-advisory to develop the global private markets and digital asset space from its Singapore headquarters.

In Singapore, CapBridge Financial holds a Capital Markets Services licence through its primary online syndication platform, and the Recognised Market Operator licence through Singapore's first regulated private securities exchange, the blockchain-based 1exchange.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

With the controlling stake in CapBridge, AMTD said that it is committed to building a "Singapore-centric Asian fintech platform" to expand across South-east Asia, connect the Asean markets with the Greater Bay Area and the rest of China.

This transaction is subject to approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore and closing conditions. AMTD is expected to strengthen CapBridge's deal sourcing, product innovation, customer acquisition, investor servicing capability, as well as research and data intelligence capabilities, leveraging on AMTD's ecosystem, and supported by AMTD International, AMTD Group's investment banking and asset management arm.

AMTD International is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Singapore Exchange mainboard.

Calvin Choi, AMTD Group's chairman and chief executive officer (CEO), said: "Our broad experience, credentials and resource network in various new economy sectors will combine to provide unwavering support to CapBridge in its continued growth, injecting fresh momentum into Singapore, Hong Kong and the rest of Asia's digital asset sector."

Mr Choi, who is also AMTD Digital's chairman, added that CapBridge will "significantly add" to its strategy in serving Asian corporates across their different life stages, provide complete value chain solutions to cover all stages of financing needs.

Johnson Chen, founder and CEO of CapBridge, said: "The current Covid-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of digital facilitation and interconnectivity when it comes to accessing institutional-grade opportunities.

"We look forward to combining CapBridge's offerings with AMTD's resources and network, digital financial services licences and institutional investors network to create even more vibrancy and value in Singapore, regional, and global private markets."