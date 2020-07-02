Analysts bullish on FCT as it ups stake in PGIM Real Estate AsiaRetail Fund

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
ANALYSTS are optimistic on Frasers Centrepoint Trust (FCT), believing that the suburban retail Reit's acquisition of an additional 12.07 per cent in PGIM Real Estate AsiaRetail Fund (ARF) will bring it closer to acquiring the assets held under the fund.
These include...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes