Analysts remain bearish on SIA after worse-than-expected Q4 losses

Fri, May 15, 2020 - 4:18 PM
Citi said on Friday: "Our 'sell' thesis is anchored by our view that SIA will soon be over-capitalised (due to a much larger equity base after its ongoing rights issue), where returns would be depressed even under normalcy."
PHOTO: AFP

ANALYSTS remain bearish on Singapore Airlines (SIA) after the national carrier posted worse-than-expected losses in the March quarter, while offering little earnings visibility for the months ahead.

In a note on Friday, Citi analyst Kaseedit Choonnawat reiterated his "sell" rating on SIA: "(We) see further downside risks to our S$4 target price, which assumes a 50 per cent decline in traffic during FY21 (ending March 31, 2021), followed by a full recovery in FY22. Our 'sell' thesis is anchored by our view that SIA will soon be over-capitalised (due to a much larger equity base after its ongoing rights issue), where returns would be depressed even under normalcy."

He added: "SIA indicated no sign of visibility on timing or trajectory of traffic recovery at present, but highlighted emerging signs of Covid abatement... We consider Changi Airport’s decision to close Terminal 2 for 18 months from May 2020 and Terminal 4 until further notice as proxies for Singapore’s expectation of air traffic recovery timeline."

On Thursday, SIA announced its largest-ever quarterly loss of S$732 million, and a full-year net loss of S$212 million for the 12 months to March 31.

The biggest hit to the bottomline came from S$710 million in marked-to-market losses for ineffective fuel-hedging contracts, which will mature over the course of FY21. These hedges are "adrift" and can no longer be tied to consumption due to capacity cuts amid Covid-19, SIA said. These hedges therefore no longer qualify for hedge accounting treatment and the plunge in oil prices has forced SIA to book S$710 million in unrealised losses. 

SIA also warned of further fuel-hedging losses ahead, and recognised another S$2.6 billion in marked-to-market oil-hedging losses in its reserves for contracts maturing between FY22 to FY25.

Asked by The Business Times about the cash flow impact of these longer-dated hedges, an SIA spokesperson said: "The cash settlement of SIA’s fuel-hedging trades takes place only on the maturity date of the respective trade and is not influenced by the mark-to-market on these trades ahead of the maturity date."

Meanwhile, SIA has reduced its capital expenditure forecast to S$5.3 billion for FY21, down from S$6 billion during its last guidance before Covid-19 struck. SIA said it is also in talks with Boeing and Airbus to adjust the delivery stream for aircraft orders placed in the past, to try to bring that capex figure lower.

Over an earnings call with media and analysts on Friday morning, SIA also warned that "it would not be realistic" to expect passenger capacity to return to levels it was at prior to the Covid-19 crisis, within the next six to 12 months.

 

