Analysts see curious trade gap between Wilmar, spin-off unit

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
THE divergent price action between Wilmar International and its newly listed Chinese subsidiary Yihai Kerry Arawana (YKA) was "unjustified", and the two stocks' valuation gap is likely to narrow, analysts said in separate reports recently.
Last Thursday, YKA made a...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes