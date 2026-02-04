The Business Times
Analysts see KKR-led STT GDC deal accelerating Singtel’s push to digital infrastructure

The deal positions the telco as one of Asia-Pacific’s largest data centre players

Young Zhan Heng

Published Wed, Feb 4, 2026 · 07:27 AM
    • STT GDC has more than 100 data centres in over 20 markets worldwide – including Singapore, Germany and Malaysia – with a total IT load of 2.3 GW.
    [SINGAPORE] A S$6.6 billion deal led by private equity giant KKR, alongside Singtel, to acquire Singapore-based ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) is expected to propel the telco to a top-tier position in the Asia-Pacific data centre space.

    It also positions Singtel for future growth and accelerates the group’s push towards digital infrastructure as a core growth engine.

    The deal was announced by Singtel in a bourse filing on Wednesday (Feb 4); KKR and Singtel will acquire the remaining 82 per cent stake that they do not own from STT GDC’s parent company, ST Telemedia.

