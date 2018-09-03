You are here

AnAn executive director Ju Jia quits to pursue other interests

Mon, Sep 03, 2018 - 8:14 AM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

AN executive director at AnAn International Limited, Ju Jia, has resigned as the company's executive director with effect from Aug 31, 2018, just shy of two months in the role.

According to a pre-market open bourse filing on Monday, she was appointed to the role on July 2, 2018, and was responsible for strategic planning and day-to-day group operations.

Ms Ju left the group to "pursue her other career interests", the petrochemical trading company said.

AnAn's counter ended trading on Aug 31 at 0.5 Singapore cent apiece.

