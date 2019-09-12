You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Anchor Resources drops proposed S$10m notes issue

Thu, Sep 12, 2019 - 8:00 PM
hspillai@sph.com.sg@SharanyaBT

GOLDMINE operator Anchor Resources will not proceed with its plans to issue S$10 million in unsecured redeemable equity-linked notes, the company said in a bourse filing on Thursday. 

Back in March, Anchor said that Advance Opportunities Fund and Advance Opportunities Fund I had agreed to subscribe for the notes, which carry a 1 per cent annual coupon and are due in 2022.

The subscribers have acknowledged that there will be no cancellation fee, Anchor said in the filing. The company does not expect the cancellation to have any material impact on its financials for the current year ending Dec 31, 2019.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

High Court approves partial return of S$33m from Sakae Holdings associate

Women's board appointment in top 100 SGX-listed firms rises to 15.7% in H1

SIA to take over SilkAir’s Busan flights, raise seat capacity

Hoe Leong in Malaysian civil suit for alleged deceit, fraudulent misrepresentation

Singtel to spend S$45m over next 3 years to enhance staff's digital skills

TEE International calls for trading halt amid probe into unauthorised transactions

Editor's Choice

BP_trade_120919_4.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Banking & Finance

Economic uncertainties worry more rich Asians than their Western peers

BP_Razer_120919_3.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-GIC heavyweights bring heft to tech startups

BP_DBS Bank_120919_5.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Banks can use sustainability-linked loans to prod clients into going green

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Sep 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales down by 1.8% to S$3.6b in July

doc772ljizkq1g18jxpsgrm_doc76j2j0fnbig450w15a3.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

ak_unemployment_120919_45.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Unemployment for locals creeps up in Q2: MOM

BT_20190912_HKEX12_3890386.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

HK Exchange's US$39b bid for LSE faces significant hurdles

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly