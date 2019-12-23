You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Anchor Resources pushes back bond maturity, to raise new funds

Mon, Dec 23, 2019 - 10:13 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

ANCHOR Resources said on Monday that minority shareholder Gan Huai Shi, who holds S$1 million in par value of non-convertible bonds in the company maturing on Dec 25, has agreed to extend the maturity date for the bonds, with accrued interest for six months to June 25, 2020.

The move comes as the Singapore-listed Malaysia gold mine operator conducts talks to reduce its debt burden.

On Monday, the directors of Anchor Resources reiterated that the company will be able to continue as a going concern. They referenced a letter of support provided by one of Anchor's controlling shareholders, Lim Chiau Woei, to provide funds to help Anchor meet its payment obligations as they fall due and finalise a restructuring plan. 

They added: "The board is cognisant of the company's debt obligations that are due or are coming due in the next 12 months and management is in discussion with various parties to raise new funds for the company, which will, inter alia, deal with the full and/or partial settlement of the company's debt."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Anchor Resources shares fell 0.1 Singapore cent or 14.29 per cent to S$0.006 on Monday.

SEE ALSO

Anchor Resources drops proposed S$10m notes issue

Companies & Markets

LHN successfully renews tenancy at 1557 Keppel Rd property

Chip Eng Seng grants US$4.95m convertible loan to Cybint Group

CTIB, associated company of MSM International, plans Malaysia IPO

Riverstone buys industrial land to expand production dipping lines

Casa says 'nothing much it can do' about unqualified audit opinion

Kitchen Culture to repay S$150,000 loan in shares

BREAKING

Dec 23, 2019 09:45 PM
Government & Economy

Japan's Abe urges Hong Kong freedoms in Xi meeting

[BEIJING] Hong Kong should "continue to be free and open", Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told the Chinese...

Dec 23, 2019 09:32 PM
Companies & Markets

LHN successfully renews tenancy at 1557 Keppel Rd property

CATALIST-LISTED LHN Limited has successfully re-tendered for the tenancy at the 1557 Keppel Road property through an...

Dec 23, 2019 09:25 PM
Government & Economy

Saudi sentences five to death, three to jail over Khashoggi murder

[RIYADH] Saudi Arabia on Monday sentenced five people to death and three more to jail terms totalling 24 years over...

Dec 23, 2019 09:22 PM
Companies & Markets

Chip Eng Seng grants US$4.95m convertible loan to Cybint Group

CHIP Eng Seng has agreed to extend a US$4.95 million convertible loan to Israel's Cybint Group, it said on Monday....

Dec 23, 2019 08:51 PM
Companies & Markets

CTIB, associated company of MSM International, plans Malaysia IPO

CATALIST-LISTED metal engineering firm MSM International said on Monday that its associated company, CTIB or Cosmos...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly