Anchor Resources to supply granite to Brunei construction firm; hires Great Aims Resources for gold mining works

Wed, Aug 15, 2018 - 2:08 PM
CATALIST-LISTED mining group Anchor Resources said on Wednesday that its subsidiary, Stonetrade, has entered into an agreement to supply 3.6 million tonnes of granite aggregates in the next four years at B$21 per tonne to SIVLI, a Bruneian construction firm.

The price per tonne is subject to adjustments and the total contract sum amounts to about S$75 million, the group said.

Separately, Great Aims Resources (GAR) is in the process of building an underground tunnel at the Lubuk Mandi Mine and hard rock production is expected to commence in December. The group had engaged GAR to carry out gold mineral mining works at the mine pursuant to an earlier mining agreement.

Finally, with respect to the semi-processed gold concentrated ore export business, the group said that as at the end of July, it had, through subsidiary Angka Alamjaya, exported about 74 tonnes of semi-processed gold concentrated ore with average 34 gramme per tonne of gold concentrate.

