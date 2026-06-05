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Anext Bank’s new CEO leverages CTO stint to grow SME lending by financing AI hardware

Qiu Kai takes unusual route to corner office at Ant International unit

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Benjamin Cher

Benjamin Cher

Published Fri, Jun 5, 2026 · 11:58 AM — Updated Sat, Jun 6, 2026 · 09:59 AM
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    • Anext's Qiu sees opportunities to deepen collaboration within the Ant International ecosystem, both to enhance services and acquire inbound customers.
    • Anext's Qiu sees opportunities to deepen collaboration within the Ant International ecosystem, both to enhance services and acquire inbound customers. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

    [SINGAPORE] It has been about one and a half years since Qiu Kai took over as chief executive of digital wholesale lender Anext Bank, stepping up from his previous role as chief technology officer (CTO).

    The route from CTO to CEO is uncommon, he acknowledged, but one that has proven valuable at a technology-driven, digital wholesale bank.

    “Now in the role of CEO, it widens my lens. I’ve got a lot more information and understanding from other areas of the business that allows me to better leverage my technical knowledge to come up with more sustainable and different kinds of strategies,” he told The Business Times.

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