Annica Holdings served writ of summons filed by former employee

ANNICA Holdings announced late on Thursday that it has been served with a writ of summons, endorsed with a statement of claim, filed by former employee Edwin Sugiarto for an amount of S$416,784 on June 12.

The claim is in relation to unpaid wages, medical expenses claims and a payment in consideration for a non-compete undertaking arising out of his cessation of employment allegedly due and payable by the company to him following an employment agreement in writing dated Jan 1, 2016.

The company is presently seeking legal advice on this matter. It added that it intends to vigorously defend its position against the alleged claim under the suit.