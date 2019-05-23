Annica says acting non-executive chairman resigns by email with immediate effect

ANNICA Holdings said on Wednesday night that its acting non-executive chairman and independent director, Jeffrey Ong Su Aun, had by email on May 20 tendered his resignation from the company with immediate effect.

Mr Ong cited "personal reasons" for his sudden departure.

The Catalist-listed engineering and oil and gas company said that notwithstanding the resignation of Mr Ong, the operations of the company and its subsidiaries will not be affected. It said Mr Ong did not occupy any directorship at any subsidiary.

Annica also said its continuing sponsor has been unable to arrange for an exit interview with Mr Ong, and the full details of his resignation will be disclosed in a separate announcement once this has been conducted.

Adnan Bin Mansor, who is an independent and non-executive director of Annica, will take over as acting non-executive chairman.

Annica's shares closed flat at S$0.001 on Wednesday.