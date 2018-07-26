You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Annica sells entire stake in GPE; non-executive director assisting in ongoing CAD probe

Thu, Jul 26, 2018 - 9:42 AM
leilal@sph.com.sg

CATALIST-LISTED Annica Holdings on Thursday announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell its entire shareholding interest in GPE Power Systems to GPE's executive director Chong Shin Mun for S$2 million.

The disposal will enable Annica to focus on developing its new diversified business segments, including the renewable energy and recycling businesses, the company said.

Annica holds 350,000 ordinary shares in GPE, representing 70 per cent of the total number of issued shares, while Ms Chong holds the remaining 30 per cent.

Ms Chong is a substantial shareholder of Annica, and holds 6.66 per cent of its total issued share capital.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The disposal is to be completed no later than 14 business days after all the conditions set out in the conditional sale and purchase agreement are fulfilled. Following the disposal, Annica will cease to have any interest in GPE and GPE will cease to be a subsidiary of Annica.

In another announcement on Thursday, Annica said its non-independent and non-executive director Nicholas Jeyaraj s/o Narayanan was interviewed on July 17 by the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) in an ongoing investigation. The investigation is related to a 2013 penny stock manipulation case.

Mr Jeyaraj intends to cooperate fully with the authorities. Annica's business and operations are not affected by the investigations, and the company will make further announcements as and when there are material developments.

Companies & Markets

KTL Global receives notice of CAD probe into possible offence under Penal Code

Stocks to watch: KTL Global, Parkway Life Reit, Tuan Sing, Frasers Commercial Trust

AA Reit's Q1 DPU flat at 2.5 Singapore cents

Parkway Life Reit DPU down 3.7% on absence of one-off divestment gain

70,000 members' data stolen, but Sias unaware for 5 years

SGX, NSE restart talks on India's offshore hub

Editor's Choice

BT_20180726_ANGSIAS_3512417.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

70,000 members' data stolen, but Sias unaware for 5 years

Jul 26, 2018
Banking & Finance

Clifford Capital prices Asia's first project-financing portfolio

BT_20180726_AGNSEN0RM_3512458.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, NSE restart talks on India's offshore hub

Most Read

1 As rents soar, Democrats push new policies on affordable housing
2 Koh Boon Hwee on investment themes that excite him
3 Audit majors swoop in on legal eagles to lift one-stop services
4 OCBC to cut half of teller jobs in next 2 years in digital banking push; all affected staff to be retrained
5 Hot stock: Venture Corp shares jump 9.1%, queried by SGX
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180726_ANGSIAS_3512417.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

70,000 members' data stolen, but Sias unaware for 5 years

Jul 26, 2018
Banking & Finance

Clifford Capital prices Asia's first project-financing portfolio

BT_20180726_AGNSEN0RM_3512458.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, NSE restart talks on India's offshore hub

Jul 26, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: KTL Global, Parkway Life Reit, Tuan Sing, Frasers Commercial Trust

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening