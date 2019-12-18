Another Hoe Leong subsidiary served with writ of summons

POLARIS Ship Management, a subsidiary of Mainboard-listed Hoe Leong Corp, was served with a writ of summons by the Singapore State Courts on Monday, Hoe Leong said on Wednesday.

The suit was filed by Travelcue Management, which is claiming the sum of S$44,365, together with interest and costs, from Polaris. The claims made are in relation to invoices issued by Travelcue for plane tickets which were purchased by Polaris between Apr 15 and Aug 2 this year, Hoe Leong said.

Hoe Leong acquired Polaris in May for S$1. The amount is equivalent to the issued and paid-up capital of Polaris.

Hoe Leong said it is seeking legal advice on the matter.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Earlier this month, Hoe Leong's other wholly-owned subsidiaries, Arkstar Voyager, Arkstar Unicorn and Arkstar Eagle 3, were served with a writ of summons filed by Can Marine Systems.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

Can Marine is claiming the sum of US$32,791, US$12,234 and US$10,558, together with interest and costs, from each of the three entities respectively.

The claims made are in relation to invoices issued by Can Marine for KVH VSAT Airtime services and FleetBroadband Airtime services provided to the Arkstar Eagle 1, Arkstar Eagle 3, Arkstar Voyager and Arkstar Unicorn vessels.