Another Hoe Leong subsidiary served with writ of summons

Wed, Dec 18, 2019 - 7:36 PM
@MarissaLeeBT

POLARIS Ship Management, a subsidiary of Mainboard-listed Hoe Leong Corp, was served with a writ of summons by the Singapore State Courts on Monday, Hoe Leong said on Wednesday.

The suit was filed by Travelcue Management, which is claiming the sum of S$44,365, together with interest and costs, from Polaris. The claims made are in relation to invoices issued by Travelcue for plane tickets which were purchased by Polaris between Apr 15 and Aug 2 this year, Hoe Leong said.

Hoe Leong acquired Polaris in May for S$1. The amount is equivalent to the issued and paid-up capital of Polaris.

Hoe Leong said it is seeking legal advice on the matter.

Earlier this month, Hoe Leong's other wholly-owned subsidiaries, Arkstar Voyager, Arkstar Unicorn and Arkstar Eagle 3, were served with a writ of summons filed by Can Marine Systems.

SEE ALSO

UOB withdraws statutory demands, JM application against Hoe Leong Corp

Can Marine is claiming the sum of US$32,791, US$12,234 and US$10,558, together with interest and costs, from each of the three entities respectively.

The claims made are in relation to invoices issued by Can Marine for KVH VSAT Airtime services and FleetBroadband Airtime services provided to the Arkstar Eagle 1, Arkstar Eagle 3, Arkstar Voyager and Arkstar Unicorn vessels.

