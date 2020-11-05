You are here

ANT IPO SHOCK

Ant IPO debacle prompts rethink on China fintechs

Push for fintechs to have more skin in the game could increase their accountability, cut excessive consumer leverage
Thu, Nov 05, 2020 - 5:50 AM
leemx@sph.com.sg

NUS's Duan Jin-Chuan said markets will probably demand a revaluation of Ant to reflect new regulatory realities.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Singapore

THE suspension of Ant Financial's US$34 billion initial public offering (IPO) less than 48 hours before its trading debut is expected to dampen the valuation of Alibaba's fintech arm, as well as that of other Chinese fintech companies looking to list in Greater China or even in...

