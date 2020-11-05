Ant IPO debacle prompts rethink on China fintechs

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
THE suspension of Ant Financial's US$34 billion initial public offering (IPO) less than 48 hours before its trading debut is expected to dampen the valuation of Alibaba's fintech arm, as well as that of other Chinese fintech companies looking to list in Greater China or even in...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes